Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,777 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

NYSE SO opened at $58.74 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

