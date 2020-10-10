TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 411 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $364,197,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after buying an additional 634,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

