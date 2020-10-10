TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $464.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.