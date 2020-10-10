Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,141 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at $827,751,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $67,609,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $15,608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 106.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

NYSE:BP opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

