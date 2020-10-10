Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.