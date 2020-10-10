Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,495 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,072,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,901,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

