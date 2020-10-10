TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $590,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $217,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $201,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.24.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

