2,032 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $115.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

