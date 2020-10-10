Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

