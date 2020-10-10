1,822 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after buying an additional 130,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,780,000 after acquiring an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $115.48 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

