Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 237.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

