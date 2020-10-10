Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57.

