TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

