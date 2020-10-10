Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

