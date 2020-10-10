Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

