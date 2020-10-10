Cypress Capital Group Takes $213,000 Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,091,000 after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,626,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.43.

SUI stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

