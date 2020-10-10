Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $107.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $109.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

