Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.