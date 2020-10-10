Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 311,413 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 439.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,038,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE:PM opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

