Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 30,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.