Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 90.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

VOE stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

