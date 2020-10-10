Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.