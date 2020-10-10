9,118 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.