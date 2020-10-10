Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,515,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

