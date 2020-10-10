Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $237.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.03.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

