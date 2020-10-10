Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 597,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 434,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.