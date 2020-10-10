TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Docusign were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 77.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Docusign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $225.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.