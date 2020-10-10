Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.96.

MAR stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.