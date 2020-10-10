TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,804 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $86.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

