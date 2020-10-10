Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $272.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

