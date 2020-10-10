Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

