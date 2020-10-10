TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,939 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Westrock were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 112.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 121.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

