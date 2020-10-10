Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,751,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

