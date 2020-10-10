Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,910 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.