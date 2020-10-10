TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 87 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,980,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,538,000 after acquiring an additional 855,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

PYPL stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

