TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 378,307 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

