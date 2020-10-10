TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $73,800,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $676,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $32.23 on Friday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

