Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $174.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.