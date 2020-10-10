TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 77 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $502.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.55. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

