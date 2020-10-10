TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

