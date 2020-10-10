Cooper Financial Group Invests $215,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 856 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $271.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

