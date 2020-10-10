Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

