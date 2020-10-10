AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $125,929,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $108.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.