Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.71.

NYSE PNC opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.