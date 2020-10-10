Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,854 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Shares of COP opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

