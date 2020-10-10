Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,610 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.96 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.