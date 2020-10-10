Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 974 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

