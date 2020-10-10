Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

CB stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

