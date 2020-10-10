Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.81.

PLD stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

