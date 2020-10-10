Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.58.

NYSE:MCO opened at $294.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.66 and its 200 day moving average is $266.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

